Erste Group Bank Expects Increased Earnings for Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ryanair in a report released on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $4.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.15. The consensus estimate for Ryanair's current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RYAAY. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ryanair from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore upgraded shares of Ryanair from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ryanair from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.67.

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Ryanair Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $64.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $53.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.68.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 658.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,245 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $42,041,000 after acquiring an additional 861,361 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryanair

In related news, insider Jason Paul Mcguinness sold 12,562 shares of Ryanair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $326,737.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,304 shares in the company, valued at $632,147.04. The trade was a 34.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider John Jh Hurley sold 15,000 shares of Ryanair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 76,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,375,021. This represents a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,607 shares of company stock worth $3,386,997.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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