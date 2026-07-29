Erste Group Bank Forecasts Increased Earnings for Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2027 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the information services provider will earn $14.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.51. The consensus estimate for Alphabet's current full-year earnings is $19.79 per share.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The company had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Alphabet's revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

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Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Alphabet from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $410.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $332.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.72. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $188.70 and a fifty-two week high of $404.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,298,044.10. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,049 shares of company stock worth $10,051,351. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals remain strong. Alphabet reported 24.2% year-over-year revenue growth to $119.8 billion, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and its backlog reached approximately $514 billion. Search and YouTube also continued to grow, supporting the long-term AI monetization story. Alphabet earnings and stock analysis

Alphabet reported 24.2% year-over-year revenue growth to $119.8 billion, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and its backlog reached approximately $514 billion. Search and YouTube also continued to grow, supporting the long-term AI monetization story. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly constructive. Alphabet maintains a consensus “Buy” rating, with several firms retaining targets well above the current trading level. Phillip Securities upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” while Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to $14.74. Asset Management One also added roughly 117,000 GOOGL shares in its latest disclosed portfolio update.

Alphabet maintains a consensus “Buy” rating, with several firms retaining targets well above the current trading level. Phillip Securities upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” while Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to $14.74. Asset Management One also added roughly 117,000 GOOGL shares in its latest disclosed portfolio update. Positive Sentiment: YouTube gained additional distribution potential. A multiyear agreement will bring Peacock programming, including sports and entertainment content, to YouTube Premium subscribers in the United States, potentially improving engagement and subscription value. YouTube Peacock agreement

A multiyear agreement will bring Peacock programming, including sports and entertainment content, to YouTube Premium subscribers in the United States, potentially improving engagement and subscription value. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimates are mixed. KeyCorp raised its FY2026 EPS forecast sharply to $20.48 from $14.41 and lifted its FY2028 estimate modestly, but reduced estimates for third-quarter 2026, fourth-quarter 2026 and FY2027 earnings. This signals confidence in the broader outlook but some caution about near-term results.

KeyCorp raised its FY2026 EPS forecast sharply to $20.48 from $14.41 and lifted its FY2028 estimate modestly, but reduced estimates for third-quarter 2026, fourth-quarter 2026 and FY2027 earnings. This signals confidence in the broader outlook but some caution about near-term results. Neutral Sentiment: Insider and institutional activity is conflicting. Major shareholder 2019 GP L.L.C. GV reported several sales, while Provident Trust reduced its GOOG and GOOGL positions by about 21%. These moves may weigh on sentiment, although other institutions continue to add shares.

Major shareholder 2019 GP L.L.C. GV reported several sales, while Provident Trust reduced its GOOG and GOOGL positions by about 21%. These moves may weigh on sentiment, although other institutions continue to add shares. Negative Sentiment: AI capital spending is the main pressure point. Alphabet raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to approximately $195 billion–$205 billion. Quarterly capital spending reached $44.9 billion and free cash flow turned negative, prompting investors to question whether AI infrastructure returns will justify the investment.

Alphabet raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to approximately $195 billion–$205 billion. Quarterly capital spending reached $44.9 billion and free cash flow turned negative, prompting investors to question whether AI infrastructure returns will justify the investment. Negative Sentiment: European litigation risk is increasing. Following a $1 billion Digital Markets Act fine, rivals could pursue as much as $10 billion in private damages claims related to Google’s business practices. Google European damages litigation

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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