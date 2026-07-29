Erste Group Bank Has Bearish Outlook for ENI FY2026 Earnings

Eni SpA (NYSE:E - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for ENI in a research note issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $5.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.65. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ENI's current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for ENI's FY2027 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on ENI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded ENI from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research cut ENI from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded ENI from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $64.30 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered ENI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.30.

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ENI Stock Performance

Shares of E stock opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ENI has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.38.

ENI (NYSE:E - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.22 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ENI by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ENI by 3.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in ENI by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,232 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ENI by 60.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,348 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 17,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ENI by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,437 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENI

ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm's activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low‑carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.

Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

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