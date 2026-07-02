Erste Group Bank Has Bullish Estimate for MU FY2027 Earnings

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a report issued on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $120.99 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $102.14. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology's current full-year earnings is $71.74 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. Bank of America increased their price target on Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,263.76.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $1,032.28 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,255.00. The stock's fifty day moving average is $856.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bayban acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $117,926,445 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts continued to raise expectations for Micron, with Erste Group boosting its FY2027 EPS estimate and maintaining a Buy rating, reinforcing the view that earnings power remains strong. Micron analyst estimate update

Analysts continued to raise expectations for Micron, with Erste Group boosting its FY2027 EPS estimate and maintaining a Buy rating, reinforcing the view that earnings power remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Micron announced a long-term supply agreement with General Motors, expanding its automotive memory business and adding another source of durable demand. Micron GM supply agreement

Micron announced a long-term supply agreement with General Motors, expanding its automotive memory business and adding another source of durable demand. Positive Sentiment: Several reports emphasized that memory-chip prices keep rising and that AI-related supply shortages are still tightening the market, which supports Micron’s pricing and margin outlook. Micron memory-chip prices article

Several reports emphasized that memory-chip prices keep rising and that AI-related supply shortages are still tightening the market, which supports Micron’s pricing and margin outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Micron unveiled a $250 million commitment to Trump Accounts and workforce/community programs, a major corporate initiative but not a direct earnings driver in the near term. Micron Trump Accounts investment

Micron unveiled a $250 million commitment to Trump Accounts and workforce/community programs, a major corporate initiative but not a direct earnings driver in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Micron shares are being pressured by a broad semiconductor selloff as investors lock in gains after a record chip rally in the first half of 2026. Chip rally and sector pullback article

Micron shares are being pressured by a broad semiconductor selloff as investors lock in gains after a record chip rally in the first half of 2026. Negative Sentiment: Market chatter around a new DRAM price-fixing lawsuit and insider stock sales by CEO Sanjay Mehrotra is adding headline risk and weighing on sentiment. DRAM lawsuit article

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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