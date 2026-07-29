Erste Group Bank Has Bullish Outlook for FIX FY2027 Earnings

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $58.31 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $56.00. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA's current full-year earnings is $43.39 per share.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.45 by $2.08. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 53.55% and a net margin of 12.77%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.53 earnings per share.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts: Sign Up

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $2,125.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Glj Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2,057.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $1,622.23 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $655.96 and a 1 year high of $2,073.99. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,829.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1,581.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.85%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,779.78, for a total transaction of $889,890.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,339,340. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total value of $7,792,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,855,938.68. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,278 shares of company stock valued at $57,147,119. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,022,597,000 after purchasing an additional 625,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $469,606,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,674 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,333,367,000 after acquiring an additional 375,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,103,453,000 after acquiring an additional 332,441 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 37,987.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310,031 shares of the construction company's stock worth $289,349,000 after acquiring an additional 309,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comfort Systems USA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comfort Systems USA wasn't on the list.

While Comfort Systems USA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here