Erste Group Bank Has Negative Outlook for WM FY2026 Earnings

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for Waste Management in a report released on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $8.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.16. The consensus estimate for Waste Management's current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Waste Management from $263.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised Waste Management from a "hold" rating to an "outperformer" rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $264.00 to $263.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.74.

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Waste Management Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $239.54 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $248.13. The company has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm's 50-day moving average is $224.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.43.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 10.99%.The business had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Bey Douglas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bey Douglas LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.70%.

More Waste Management News

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: WM reported adjusted earnings of $2.02 per share , above analysts’ estimates of approximately $1.98-$1.99 and up from $1.92 a year earlier. Waste Management Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

WM reported adjusted earnings of , above analysts’ estimates of approximately $1.98-$1.99 and up from $1.92 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Revenue increased 4.0% year over year to $6.684 billion , while adjusted operating income rose to $1.290 billion and adjusted operating EBITDA increased to approximately $2.067 billion. These figures indicate continued operating growth and earnings leverage. WM Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

Revenue increased 4.0% year over year to , while adjusted operating income rose to $1.290 billion and adjusted operating EBITDA increased to approximately $2.067 billion. These figures indicate continued operating growth and earnings leverage. Positive Sentiment: The earnings beat was achieved despite revenue coming in modestly below consensus, suggesting margins and cost control helped support profitability. WM’s reported 31.90% return on equity also underscores its strong earnings generation, though leverage remains elevated.

The earnings beat was achieved despite revenue coming in modestly below consensus, suggesting margins and cost control helped support profitability. WM’s reported 31.90% return on equity also underscores its strong earnings generation, though leverage remains elevated. Positive Sentiment: Brokerages’ consensus price target is $256.74 , above the stock’s recent trading level, providing a favorable analyst valuation signal. Waste Management Receives Consensus Target Price

Brokerages’ consensus price target is , above the stock’s recent trading level, providing a favorable analyst valuation signal. Negative Sentiment: WM’s updated 2026 revenue outlook of $26.3 billion-$26.5 billion has a midpoint slightly below the $26.5 billion consensus estimate. The absence of a clearly higher outlook could temper enthusiasm following the earnings beat.

WM’s updated 2026 revenue outlook of has a midpoint slightly below the $26.5 billion consensus estimate. The absence of a clearly higher outlook could temper enthusiasm following the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: At a price-to-earnings ratio near 35, WM already carries a premium valuation. Investors will likely require sustained earnings growth and margin improvement to justify further gains.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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