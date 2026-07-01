Erste Group Bank Has Negative Outlook of LLY FY2027 Earnings

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Eli Lilly and Company in a research report issued on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $44.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $44.74. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company's current full-year earnings is $35.74 per share.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,235.07.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,199.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,048.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,024.30.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. S&A Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. LFG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LFG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Curry Webb Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lilly continues to benefit from enthusiasm around its weight-loss and diabetes franchise, with articles highlighting its dominance in the GLP-1 market and expectations for further long-term growth. Article Title

Lilly continues to benefit from enthusiasm around its weight-loss and diabetes franchise, with articles highlighting its dominance in the GLP-1 market and expectations for further long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: The FDA selected Eli Lilly for its PreCheck pilot program, which could speed reviews of new U.S. manufacturing facilities and support Lilly’s multi-billion-dollar capacity expansion. Article Title

The FDA selected Eli Lilly for its PreCheck pilot program, which could speed reviews of new U.S. manufacturing facilities and support Lilly’s multi-billion-dollar capacity expansion. Positive Sentiment: Investors also reacted to Lilly’s expanding oncology reach in China and the commercialization agreement for Verzenios, which keeps Lilly involved in supply and development while adding local distribution support. Article Title

Investors also reacted to Lilly’s expanding oncology reach in China and the commercialization agreement for Verzenios, which keeps Lilly involved in supply and development while adding local distribution support. Positive Sentiment: Separately, Lilly was highlighted in several bullish commentary pieces after hitting record highs and new 52-week highs, reinforcing momentum in the shares. Article Title

Separately, Lilly was highlighted in several bullish commentary pieces after hitting record highs and new 52-week highs, reinforcing momentum in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Cliff Asness’ AQR Capital Management listed Lilly among its top healthcare holdings, which may support investor confidence but is not a direct operational catalyst. Article Title

Cliff Asness’ AQR Capital Management listed Lilly among its top healthcare holdings, which may support investor confidence but is not a direct operational catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The main pressure point is the handoff of mainland China commercialization rights for Verzenios to Innovent Biologics, which investors may view as a reduction in direct control over part of Lilly’s China business and a reason for some near-term selling. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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