Erste Group Bank Has Negative Outlook of VZ FY2027 Earnings

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Verizon Communications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.26. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications' current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VZ. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Verizon Communications from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, January 26th. William Blair raised shares of Verizon Communications to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.59.

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Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $46.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $193.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.46%.The firm had revenue of $34.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary-Lee Stillwell sold 8,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $428,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 43,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,189,100. This represents a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hans Erik Vestberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $9,922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 145,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,196,873.09. The trade was a 57.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Verizon Communications News

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About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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