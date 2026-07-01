Erste Group Bank Has Negative View of AbbVie FY2027 Earnings

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank reduced their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AbbVie in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $16.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.25. The consensus estimate for AbbVie's current full-year earnings is $14.28 per share.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get AbbVie alerts: Sign Up

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore set a $235.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.81.

Read Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Down 1.1%

ABBV stock opened at $251.45 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $216.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.56. The stock has a market cap of $444.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $184.38 and a twelve month high of $255.99.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 340.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company's stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company's stock worth $210,685,000 after purchasing an additional 612,702 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie and Genmab reported positive Phase 3 results for Epkinly/epcoritamab in relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, with the trial meeting its primary endpoint and suggesting a potential label expansion. Article Title

AbbVie and Genmab reported positive Phase 3 results for Epkinly/epcoritamab in relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, with the trial meeting its primary endpoint and suggesting a potential label expansion. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie received positive CHMP opinions in Europe for Rinvoq in severe alopecia areata and non-segmental vitiligo, which could broaden the drug’s addressable market and add future sales momentum if approved. Article Title

AbbVie received positive CHMP opinions in Europe for Rinvoq in severe alopecia areata and non-segmental vitiligo, which could broaden the drug’s addressable market and add future sales momentum if approved. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s newly announced $10.9 billion Apogee acquisition and other partnership milestones underscore management’s willingness to invest heavily in future growth and deepen its immunology and neurology pipeline. Article Title

AbbVie’s newly announced $10.9 billion Apogee acquisition and other partnership milestones underscore management’s willingness to invest heavily in future growth and deepen its immunology and neurology pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts slightly trimmed FY2026 earnings estimates, but the revised forecast remains close to consensus, so this looks like a modest rather than a major headwind. Article Title

Analysts slightly trimmed FY2026 earnings estimates, but the revised forecast remains close to consensus, so this looks like a modest rather than a major headwind. Negative Sentiment: U.S. lawmakers opened an investigation into AbbVie’s clinical trials in China, citing possible national security, ethical, and data-protection concerns. Article Title

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AbbVie, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AbbVie wasn't on the list.

While AbbVie currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here