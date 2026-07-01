Erste Group Bank Has Optimistic View of UBER FY2027 Earnings

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for Uber Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.38. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies' current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS.

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Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of UBER opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $67.19 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after buying an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,154 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $45,280,000 after buying an additional 82,851 shares during the last quarter. Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,884,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $17,336,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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