Erste Group Bank Has Strong Forecast for FIX FY2027 Earnings

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2027 EPS estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $56.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $53.94. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA's current full-year earnings is $43.39 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FIX. Zacks Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,015.43.

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Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $1,681.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $513.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,073.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,867.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,539.29. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total value of $7,792,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,855,938.68. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total transaction of $2,599,005.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,282,648.22. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.7% during the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 35 shares of the construction company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 239 shares of the construction company's stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 63.6% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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