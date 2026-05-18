Erste Group Bank Has Strong Forecast for JPM FY2026 Earnings

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, May 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $22.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $22.24. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s current full-year earnings is $22.43 per share.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share.

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A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of JPM opened at $297.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $256.00 and a one year high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,849 shares of company stock worth $24,522,956. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mittelman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,754 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $66,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $4,688,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorganChase declared dividends on its Series II, OO and PP preferred stock, signaling continued capital return and financial stability. JPMorganChase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

JPMorganChase declared dividends on its Series II, OO and PP preferred stock, signaling continued capital return and financial stability. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that JPMorgan’s long-running push into early-stage tech banking is paying off, with the firm now leading global technology investment banking and winning business from startup clients early in their growth cycle. JPMorgan's bet on early-stage companies pays off in leading global tech investment banking

Reuters reported that JPMorgan’s long-running push into early-stage tech banking is paying off, with the firm now leading global technology investment banking and winning business from startup clients early in their growth cycle. Positive Sentiment: Chase continued expanding its branch network, opening 18 new branches in May as part of a multibillion-dollar expansion, which supports deposit gathering and retail growth over time. Chase Opens 18 Branches in May Amid Multibillion-Dollar Expansion

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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