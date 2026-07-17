Erste Group Bank Has Weak Forecast for IBM FY2027 Earnings

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank cut their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $13.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.41. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines' current full-year earnings is $12.33 per share.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

IBM has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $301.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $219.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.94. The company has a market capitalization of $206.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $332.46.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its position in International Business Machines by 424.6% during the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 260,740 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $77,234,000 after purchasing an additional 211,040 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 18,288 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,317,000. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $4,101,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here