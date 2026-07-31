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Erste Group Bank Has Weak Outlook for Holcim FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Holcim logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for Holcim to $0.89 from $0.90, matching the current analyst consensus. It forecasts FY2027 EPS of $1.03.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive: Holcim has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80, with several firms recently upgrading the stock.
  • Holcim shares opened at $18.83, above both their 50-day moving average of $18.60 and 200-day moving average of $18.43. The stock has traded between $15.14 and $21.23 over the past year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Holcim.

Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Holcim in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the construction company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Holcim's current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Holcim's FY2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Holcim from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Holcim from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Holcim from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Holcim presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on HCMLY

Holcim Price Performance

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Holcim has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $21.23.

Holcim Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holcim is a global building materials and solutions company headquartered in Switzerland that produces and supplies cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, asphalt and a range of prefabricated and construction-related products and services. Its offerings are aimed at construction and infrastructure markets, serving contractors, developers, municipalities and industrial customers with materials for residential, commercial and civil engineering projects.

The company traces its modern form to the 2015 combination of Swiss cement maker Holcim and France's Lafarge, which created one of the world's largest building-materials groups; the combined enterprise later simplified its name to Holcim.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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