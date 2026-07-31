Erste Group Bank Issues Negative Forecast for Roche Earnings

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Roche in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the company will earn $3.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Roche's current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Roche's FY2027 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Roche from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Argus raised Roche from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research cut Roche from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Roche from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.50.

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Roche Stock Performance

Shares of RHHBY opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Roche has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roche during the first quarter worth about $4,448,000. S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Roche by 163.0% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 140,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 87,107 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,372,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roche by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,732 shares of the company's stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 49,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company headquartered in Basel, founded in 1896 by Fritz Hoffmann‑La Roche. The company operates primarily through two complementary divisions — Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics — and is known for integrating drug development with diagnostic capabilities to advance personalized healthcare. In the United States and other international markets, shares trade as American Depositary Receipts under the ticker RHHBY OTCMKTS: RHHBY.

In pharmaceuticals, Roche focuses on developing and commercializing prescription medicines across therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases and neuroscience, with a notable emphasis on targeted biologics and personalized therapies.

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