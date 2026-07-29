Erste Group Bank Issues Optimistic Estimate for JPM Earnings

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $24.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $24.00. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s current full-year earnings is $23.97 per share.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company's revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS.

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Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $418.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a "positive" rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4%

JPM stock opened at $357.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $957.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $326.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $279.10 and a 1-year high of $359.30.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst raises 2027 earnings forecast: Erste Group Bank increased its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate for JPMorgan to $24.86 from $24.00, above the current consensus estimate of $23.97. The revision supports the view that the bank’s earnings momentum could continue. Erste Group Bank raises JPMorgan EPS estimate

Erste Group Bank increased its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate for JPMorgan to $24.86 from $24.00, above the current consensus estimate of $23.97. The revision supports the view that the bank’s earnings momentum could continue. Positive Sentiment: Exceptional second-quarter performance: JPMorgan recently reported $6.14 in quarterly EPS, exceeding estimates of $5.59, while revenue reached $58.02 billion versus expectations of $50.72 billion. Revenue increased 27.7% year over year, reinforcing investor confidence in the bank’s diversified businesses. JPMorgan record quarter and Dimon warning

JPMorgan recently reported $6.14 in quarterly EPS, exceeding estimates of $5.59, while revenue reached $58.02 billion versus expectations of $50.72 billion. Revenue increased 27.7% year over year, reinforcing investor confidence in the bank’s diversified businesses. Positive Sentiment: Financial-sector tailwind: The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF reached a record high, reflecting continued investor demand for financial stocks and helping support sentiment toward large banks such as JPMorgan. Financial sector ETF reaches record high

The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF reached a record high, reflecting continued investor demand for financial stocks and helping support sentiment toward large banks such as JPMorgan. Neutral Sentiment: Trump portfolio disclosures link JPMorgan to multiple accounts: CNBC identified JPMorgan among the firms connected to at least four of President Donald Trump’s eight investment accounts, which collectively held at least $858 million in assets. The disclosure highlights JPMorgan’s wealth-management and banking relationships but does not indicate a new business award or material financial impact. Financial network managing Trump's portfolio

CNBC identified JPMorgan among the firms connected to at least four of President Donald Trump’s eight investment accounts, which collectively held at least $858 million in assets. The disclosure highlights JPMorgan’s wealth-management and banking relationships but does not indicate a new business award or material financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Dimon warns of significant downside risks: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said geopolitical risks and other “tectonic” pressures could trigger a major market shock, and indicated he is not currently buying stocks. His caution may temper enthusiasm following the record quarter. Jamie Dimon discusses market risks

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said geopolitical risks and other “tectonic” pressures could trigger a major market shock, and indicated he is not currently buying stocks. His caution may temper enthusiasm following the record quarter. Negative Sentiment: Macro uncertainty remains: Warnings of a potential fourth-quarter economic slowdown and rising uncertainty over Federal Reserve policy could pressure loan demand, credit quality, trading activity and investment valuations across the banking sector. Economic reckoning and Federal Reserve outlook

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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