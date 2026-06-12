Erste Group Bank Issues Optimistic Forecast for NVO Earnings

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.23. The consensus estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S's current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVO. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.56.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.01. The company has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $81.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company's stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company's stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company's stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company's stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency approved Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill, the company’s first daily oral weight-management treatment, expanding its obesity lineup beyond injectable products and potentially opening a new growth channel. Reuters article

The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency approved Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill, the company’s first daily oral weight-management treatment, expanding its obesity lineup beyond injectable products and potentially opening a new growth channel. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 EPS estimate for Novo Nordisk, suggesting expectations remain supportive for earnings despite recent volatility. MarketBeat report

Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 EPS estimate for Novo Nordisk, suggesting expectations remain supportive for earnings despite recent volatility. Positive Sentiment: Separate coverage highlighted Novo Nordisk as a large-cap value idea and pointed to recent Phase 3 obesity-trial data, reinforcing investor enthusiasm for its GLP-1 pipeline and long-term market position. Yahoo Finance article

Separate coverage highlighted Novo Nordisk as a large-cap value idea and pointed to recent Phase 3 obesity-trial data, reinforcing investor enthusiasm for its GLP-1 pipeline and long-term market position. Neutral Sentiment: Novo Nordisk’s stock has been trading around the mid-$40s, with recent commentary noting it outperformed the broader market in the latest session, but the move appears tied to news flow rather than a single earnings catalyst. Yahoo Finance article

Novo Nordisk’s stock has been trading around the mid-$40s, with recent commentary noting it outperformed the broader market in the latest session, but the move appears tied to news flow rather than a single earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Novo Nordisk disclosed an IT security incident involving unauthorized access to limited internal systems and possible data copying, which could pressure sentiment if the breach becomes more serious or raises governance concerns. Reuters article

Novo Nordisk disclosed an IT security incident involving unauthorized access to limited internal systems and possible data copying, which could pressure sentiment if the breach becomes more serious or raises governance concerns. Negative Sentiment: Some U.S. employers are considering dropping GLP-1 obesity-drug coverage in 2027, a potential demand risk for Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy franchise if broader reimbursement weakens. Reuters article

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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