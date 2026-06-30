Erste Group Bank Issues Pessimistic Outlook for BSX Earnings

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a report issued on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.37. The consensus estimate for Boston Scientific's current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Boston Scientific's FY2027 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS.

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Several other brokerages have also commented on BSX. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.7%

BSX stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business's 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average is $70.63. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus purchased 1,770 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $2,199,395,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 133.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,057,936 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $631,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751,760 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 31.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,497,366 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,035,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,981 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,735,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Boston Scientific by 25.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,891,668 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $871,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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