Erste Group Bank Issues Pessimistic Outlook for JPM Earnings

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, May 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $23.47 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $23.52. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s current full-year earnings is $22.43 per share.

JPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.12.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $300.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $806.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $256.00 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $299.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $142,767,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,553 shares of company stock worth $22,593,804. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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