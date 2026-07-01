Erste Group Bank Predicts Reduced Earnings for Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2027 EPS estimates for Toyota Motor in a report issued on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $18.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.95. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor's current full-year earnings is $21.06 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Toyota Motor's FY2028 earnings at $21.58 EPS.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.81 billion for the quarter. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

Get Toyota Motor alerts: Sign Up

Several other research analysts have also commented on TM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $290.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TM

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE TM opened at $168.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $166.10 and a 1-year high of $248.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.56. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $184.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,358 shares of the company's stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 34.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 237,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,888,000 after purchasing an additional 37,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Toyota Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Toyota Motor this week:

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota's operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company's product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Toyota Motor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Toyota Motor wasn't on the list.

While Toyota Motor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here