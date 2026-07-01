Erste Group Bank Raises Earnings Estimates for Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the entertainment giant will earn $6.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.87. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney's current full-year earnings is $6.85 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.60.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $96.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Disney to $140 and kept an overweight rating, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels.

JPMorgan raised its price target on Disney to $140 and kept an overweight rating, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Disney has several near-term catalysts for investors to watch in July, including attraction updates and other Disney Parks-related developments that could support sentiment around its experiences business. Article Title

Disney has several near-term catalysts for investors to watch in July, including attraction updates and other Disney Parks-related developments that could support sentiment around its experiences business. Positive Sentiment: Upcoming D23 fan-event programming, new activations, and entertainment announcements keep attention on Disney’s content and brand pipeline. Article Title

Upcoming D23 fan-event programming, new activations, and entertainment announcements keep attention on Disney’s content and brand pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Former Disney CEO Bob Iger is reportedly weighing an NBA expansion bid in Las Vegas; the story is more about leadership and brand visibility than Disney’s core earnings outlook.

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger is reportedly weighing an NBA expansion bid in Las Vegas; the story is more about leadership and brand visibility than Disney’s core earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Disney announced a $50 million settlement tied to streaming pricing allegations, which resolves uncertainty but does not appear large enough to materially affect the balance sheet. Article Title

Disney announced a $50 million settlement tied to streaming pricing allegations, which resolves uncertainty but does not appear large enough to materially affect the balance sheet. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Disney’s streaming brands, park products, and legacy assets is largely promotional or descriptive, offering little direct impact on near-term stock performance.

Coverage of Disney’s streaming brands, park products, and legacy assets is largely promotional or descriptive, offering little direct impact on near-term stock performance. Negative Sentiment: The $50 million streaming antitrust settlement adds a legal expense and keeps Disney’s pricing practices under scrutiny, which can weigh on investor sentiment. Article Title

The $50 million streaming antitrust settlement adds a legal expense and keeps Disney’s pricing practices under scrutiny, which can weigh on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A broader European patent injunction affecting Disney streaming technologies could create operational or licensing complications in key overseas markets. Article Title

A broader European patent injunction affecting Disney streaming technologies could create operational or licensing complications in key overseas markets. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s weakness also reflects the market’s reaction to Disney trading below its recent moving averages, with investors still cautious despite positive analyst commentary.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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