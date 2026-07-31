Erste Group Bank Reduces Earnings Estimates for Nestle

Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Nestle in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.50. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nestle's current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Nestle's FY2027 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestle from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Nestle Trading Up 0.7%

Nestle stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.19. Nestle has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $109.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestle by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company's stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Opal Capital LLC bought a new position in Nestle during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,398,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nestle by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in Nestle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 17,185 shares of the company's stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nestle during the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company's stock.

About Nestle

Nestlé SA is a Swiss multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland. Founded in 1866 by Henri Nestlé, the company has grown into a global consumer goods firm and its American depositary receipts trade in the United States under the OTCMKTS ticker NSRGY. Nestlé operates across a broad range of food and beverage categories and is widely recognized for its portfolio of consumer-facing brands and products.

The company's main business activities include the manufacture, marketing and distribution of products in categories such as coffee and other beverages, bottled water, dairy and infant nutrition, prepared meals and culinary products, confectionery, and pet care.

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