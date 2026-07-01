Erste Group Bank Reduces Earnings Estimates for Pfizer

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Pfizer in a report released on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Pfizer's current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS.

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Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27. Pfizer has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,613,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 119.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $79,157,000 after buying an additional 1,691,773 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 48.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,373,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $468,174,000 after buying an additional 5,978,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $81,298,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s GLP-1 drug Ecnoglutide cleared a preliminary review for possible inclusion in China’s basic medical insurance drug catalogue, a potentially meaningful commercialization step for its obesity/diabetes pipeline. Article Title

Pfizer’s GLP-1 drug Ecnoglutide cleared a preliminary review for possible inclusion in China’s basic medical insurance drug catalogue, a potentially meaningful commercialization step for its obesity/diabetes pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary continues to frame Pfizer as a value and income stock, citing its high dividend yield and low valuation metrics, which may be attracting bargain hunters. Article Title

Investor commentary continues to frame Pfizer as a value and income stock, citing its high dividend yield and low valuation metrics, which may be attracting bargain hunters. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer also signed a SuperHuman platform license agreement with Distributed Bio, suggesting continued dealmaking to strengthen its drug-development pipeline. Article Title

Pfizer also signed a SuperHuman platform license agreement with Distributed Bio, suggesting continued dealmaking to strengthen its drug-development pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple market recaps said Pfizer traded lower while the market improved, but the stock still outperformed some competitors, indicating the move may have been more about sector sentiment than company-specific news. Article Title

Multiple market recaps said Pfizer traded lower while the market improved, but the stock still outperformed some competitors, indicating the move may have been more about sector sentiment than company-specific news. Neutral Sentiment: Pfizer completed a real-world COVID-19 vaccine study and investors are awaiting data release, which could matter for sentiment but is not yet a confirmed catalyst. Article Title

Pfizer completed a real-world COVID-19 vaccine study and investors are awaiting data release, which could matter for sentiment but is not yet a confirmed catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary continues to focus on fading COVID franchise sales, with one article noting sharp declines in Comirnaty and Paxlovid revenue, reinforcing concerns about Pfizer’s near-term growth outlook. Article Title

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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