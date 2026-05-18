Erste Group Bank Weighs in on GE Vernova FY2027 Earnings

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of GE Vernova in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $24.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $24.47. Erste Group Bank has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GE Vernova's current full-year earnings is $14.84 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GEV. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $1,048.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $957.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $775.95. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $421.64 and a 52 week high of $1,181.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. GE Vernova's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in GE Vernova by 25.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in GE Vernova by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at $18,601,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in GE Vernova by 2.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GE Vernova by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,815,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,259,028,000 after acquiring an additional 150,892 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 5.83%.

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova’s recent “blowout” earnings continue to support bullish sentiment, with investors viewing the results as evidence that the company is benefiting from strong demand, improved execution, and a growing backlog. Article Title

GE Vernova’s recent “blowout” earnings continue to support bullish sentiment, with investors viewing the results as evidence that the company is benefiting from strong demand, improved execution, and a growing backlog. Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,300 and kept a Buy rating after the company’s strong quarter, reinforcing the view that the stock can still re-rate higher if growth stays strong. Article Title

Argus raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,300 and kept a Buy rating after the company’s strong quarter, reinforcing the view that the stock can still re-rate higher if growth stays strong. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova and Blue Energy announced a major U.S. nuclear-and-gas power plant collaboration, highlighting the company’s role in solving rising electricity demand from AI data centers and new industrial loads. Article Title

GE Vernova and Blue Energy announced a major U.S. nuclear-and-gas power plant collaboration, highlighting the company’s role in solving rising electricity demand from AI data centers and new industrial loads. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also points to strong orders, global project wins, and a faster path toward a $200 billion backlog target, all of which support the bull case for GE Vernova’s power and electrification businesses. Article Title

Recent coverage also points to strong orders, global project wins, and a faster path toward a $200 billion backlog target, all of which support the bull case for GE Vernova’s power and electrification businesses. Neutral Sentiment: The broader market backdrop was relatively calm, with indexes holding near highs, so GEV’s move appears more tied to company-specific catalysts than to a sector-wide risk-off shift. Article Title

The broader market backdrop was relatively calm, with indexes holding near highs, so GEV’s move appears more tied to company-specific catalysts than to a sector-wide risk-off shift. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts caution that GE Vernova’s premium valuation and potential tariff-related costs could limit upside, suggesting the stock may be vulnerable if growth expectations cool. Article Title

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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