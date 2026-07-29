Erste Group Bank Weighs in on General Motors FY2026 Earnings

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Motors in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $13.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.95. The consensus estimate for General Motors' current full-year earnings is $13.23 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for General Motors' FY2027 earnings at $14.99 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. General Motors had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.05%.The firm had revenue of $48.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS.

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Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GM. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $90.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. General Motors has a 1-year low of $51.69 and a 1-year high of $91.15. The business's 50 day moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average is $78.92.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $17,233,433.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 770,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,646,984.91. This represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,490. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,724,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in General Motors by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $640,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830,050 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $309,380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in General Motors by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $216,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $171,892,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimates and price targets moved higher. Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $13.40 from $12.95 and its FY2027 forecast to $14.99 from $14.48—both above the current consensus FY2026 estimate of $13.23. Tigress Financial also lifted its price target from $92 to $130 and maintained a “strong-buy” rating. Tigress Financial raises GM price target

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $13.40 from $12.95 and its FY2027 forecast to $14.99 from $14.48—both above the current consensus FY2026 estimate of $13.23. Tigress Financial also lifted its price target from $92 to $130 and maintained a “strong-buy” rating. Positive Sentiment: Investors continue to digest GM’s strong second-quarter results and outlook. GM exceeded earnings and revenue expectations, raised its profit guidance, and has been described by analysts as benefiting from steady pricing, strong truck sales, improving free cash flow and reduced restructuring charges. Jefferies upgraded GM to Buy and raised its target to $99, citing better long-term earnings and cash-generation prospects. Jefferies upgrades General Motors

GM exceeded earnings and revenue expectations, raised its profit guidance, and has been described by analysts as benefiting from steady pricing, strong truck sales, improving free cash flow and reduced restructuring charges. Jefferies upgraded GM to Buy and raised its target to $99, citing better long-term earnings and cash-generation prospects. Positive Sentiment: Operational and strategic developments provide additional support. GM is investing in its Missouri assembly plant, using AI agents to accelerate autonomous-vehicle engineering workflows, and remains Canada’s EV sales leader after a 33.4% year-over-year increase in EV sales through June. GM Korea also reached a wage agreement, reducing near-term labor-disruption risk. GM invests in Missouri assembly plant

GM is investing in its Missouri assembly plant, using AI agents to accelerate autonomous-vehicle engineering workflows, and remains Canada’s EV sales leader after a 33.4% year-over-year increase in EV sales through June. GM Korea also reached a wage agreement, reducing near-term labor-disruption risk. Neutral Sentiment: GM is competing with Ford for a potential U.S. Army tactical-truck contract. Winning the deal could add defense-related revenue, but the outcome remains uncertain. GM and Ford compete for Army truck contract

GM is competing with Ford for a potential U.S. Army tactical-truck contract. Winning the deal could add defense-related revenue, but the outcome remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Reports that GM is already working on a replacement for the Chevrolet Equinox EV could raise questions about product-cycle execution and future EV demand, although stronger Canadian EV sales partly offset that concern. GM works on replacing Chevrolet Equinox EV

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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