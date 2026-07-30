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Erste Group Bank Weighs in on OTCMKTS:IDEXY FY2027 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Industria de Diseno Textil logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2027 EPS forecast for Inditex to $0.62 from $0.63, slightly below the current consensus estimate of $0.63.
  • Barclays upgraded the stock from “hold” to “strong-buy.” Overall analyst sentiment remains strongly positive, with four Strong Buy ratings, one Buy and one Hold.
  • Inditex reported quarterly EPS of $0.13, in line with estimates, while revenue of $10.23 billion exceeded the $10.11 billion consensus forecast.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Industria de Diseno Textil SA (OTCMKTS:IDEXY - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Industria de Diseno Textil in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseno Textil's current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Industria de Diseno Textil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseno Textil presently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IDEXY

Industria de Diseno Textil Trading Up 0.6%

IDEXY opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63. Industria de Diseno Textil has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $202.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13. Industria de Diseno Textil had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 15.60%.The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion.

About Industria de Diseno Textil

(Get Free Report)

Industria de Diseno Textil, SA (commonly known as Inditex) is a Spanish multinational apparel company headquartered in Arteixo, Galicia. The group was established in the mid-1980s and traces its roots to the founding of the Zara retail concept by Amancio Ortega and Rosalía Mera in 1975. Inditex is one of the world's largest fashion retailers and is known for its fast-fashion business model that emphasizes rapid design-to-retail cycles and frequent merchandise turnover.

Inditex designs, produces, distributes and sells a wide range of clothing, accessories and home textiles through a portfolio of well-known brands, including Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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