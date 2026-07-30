Erste Group Bank Weighs in on OTCMKTS:IDEXY FY2027 Earnings

Industria de Diseno Textil SA (OTCMKTS:IDEXY - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Industria de Diseno Textil in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseno Textil's current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Industria de Diseno Textil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseno Textil presently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

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Industria de Diseno Textil Trading Up 0.6%

IDEXY opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63. Industria de Diseno Textil has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $202.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13. Industria de Diseno Textil had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 15.60%.The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion.

About Industria de Diseno Textil

Industria de Diseno Textil, SA (commonly known as Inditex) is a Spanish multinational apparel company headquartered in Arteixo, Galicia. The group was established in the mid-1980s and traces its roots to the founding of the Zara retail concept by Amancio Ortega and Rosalía Mera in 1975. Inditex is one of the world's largest fashion retailers and is known for its fast-fashion business model that emphasizes rapid design-to-retail cycles and frequent merchandise turnover.

Inditex designs, produces, distributes and sells a wide range of clothing, accessories and home textiles through a portfolio of well-known brands, including Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home.

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