Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.58, FiscalAI reports. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $40.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.76 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Esquire Financial's conference call:

Reported GAAP net income of $12.2M ($1.40/sh) and adjusted net income of $13.8M ($1.58/sh) , up ~21% YoY, with industry-leading adjusted ROA of 2.37% and ROE of 18.95% .

Reported GAAP net income of and adjusted net income of , up ~21% YoY, with industry-leading adjusted ROA of and ROE of . Net interest margin remained resilient at 604 bps despite lower short-term rates, though management expects modest compression toward ~590 bps if rates remain unchanged.

remained resilient at despite lower short-term rates, though management expects modest compression toward ~590 bps if rates remain unchanged. Litigation loan portfolio grew to $1.22B at ~9% yield with a strong pipeline and multi-year CAGR in the 30%+ range, fueling overall loan growth.

grew to at ~9% yield with a strong pipeline and multi-year CAGR in the 30%+ range, fueling overall loan growth. Pending Signature Bancorporation merger is advancing (regulatory filings and Form S-4 filed) and management describes the deal as transformational to expand presence in key markets like New York and Chicago.

Pending merger is advancing (regulatory filings and Form S-4 filed) and management describes the deal as transformational to expand presence in key markets like New York and Chicago. Asset quality is generally strong (allowance 1.3%, NPLs $736k), but the bank foreclosed on a $7.8M multifamily loan and recognized a $3.2M net charge-off this quarter.

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Esquire Financial Stock Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:ESQ traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.13. The company had a trading volume of 65,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,394. The company has a market capitalization of $977.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.45. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $80.19 and a 52-week high of $134.82. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $107.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.17.

Esquire Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Esquire Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Esquire Financial's payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

Insider Transactions at Esquire Financial

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,501 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $683,255.10. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Powers sold 2,308 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $241,947.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 58,233 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,565.39. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 32,308 shares of company stock worth $3,430,948 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,178 shares of the company's stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 690 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Esquire Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Esquire Financial from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $120.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ESQ

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Esquire Bank, specializes in residential mortgage lending and community banking services. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company operates through multiple distribution channels, including retail branches, wholesale and correspondent lending divisions. Esquire Financial focuses on tailored home financing solutions while maintaining a community-oriented approach to banking.

In its mortgage lending business, Esquire Bank originates and services a range of home loan products, including government-insured mortgages (FHA, VA and USDA) as well as conventional conforming and jumbo loans.

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