Essent Group (ESNT) Expected to Release Earnings on Friday

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect Essent Group to announce earnings of $1.77 per share and revenue of $321.6240 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. Essent Group had a net margin of 53.64% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $336.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Essent Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $55.34 and a 12 month high of $68.62. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.32.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Essent Group's dividend payout ratio is 19.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Casale sold 29,329 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $1,916,650.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,184,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at $142,733,745.05. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $349,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,254,223.94. This trade represents a 13.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 39,837 shares of company stock worth $2,591,612 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $121,183,000 after buying an additional 567,103 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,198,447 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $76,173,000 after acquiring an additional 372,881 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157,296 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $75,236,000 after acquiring an additional 158,792 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $70,983,000 after purchasing an additional 36,586 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,345 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $47,285,000 after purchasing an additional 47,876 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESNT has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Essent Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESNT

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. NYSE: ESNT is a publicly traded insurance holding company specializing in private mortgage insurance and mortgage reinsurance solutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, the company provides credit protection to mortgage lenders, helping mitigate the risk of borrower default on residential mortgage loans. Essent's insurance policies enable lenders to offer low-down-payment programs, supporting homebuyers in achieving homeownership with reduced upfront equity requirements.

Beyond traditional mortgage insurance, Essent offers a suite of risk management and analytics services designed to help financial institutions monitor and manage mortgage portfolios.

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