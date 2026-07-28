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Essentra (LON:ESNT) Issues Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Essentra logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Essentra reported a strong first half: Revenue rose 9%, like-for-like revenue increased 7.8%, and adjusted operating profit grew 9.7% to £18.1 million. Full-year 2026 revenue growth guidance was modestly raised to 6%–7%.
  • Growth markets outperformed: Targeted growth sectors, representing 47% of sales, expanded 8.5%, offsetting a 1.1% decline in legacy markets and supporting management’s strategy to reduce cyclicality.
  • Efficiency initiatives offer upside but near-term pressures remain: The Growth and Simplification program targets 150 basis points of margin expansion and £6 million–£8 million in annual cash-flow benefits by 2028, while ERP costs, manufacturing-transfer expenses and reinstated compensation are expected to keep 2026 margins broadly flat.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Essentra.

Essentra (LON:ESNT - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Essentra had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.79%.

Here are the key takeaways from Essentra's conference call:

  • Strong first-half performance: Reported revenue increased 9% and like-for-like revenue rose 7.8%, while adjusted operating profit grew 9.7% to £18.1 million. Full-year 2026 revenue growth guidance was raised slightly to 6%–7%, with overall expectations unchanged.
  • Essentra’s targeted growth markets, which represent 47% of sales, grew 8.5%, led by digital infrastructure and other structurally expanding sectors, while legacy markets declined 1.1%. Management said this mix shift should reduce cyclicality and support more sustainable growth.
  • The new “Growth and Simplification” program is intended to improve pricing, reduce complexity and lower SG&A costs, including IT rationalization and finance shared services. Management expects these initiatives to provide 150 basis points of margin expansion, supporting a new 14% adjusted operating margin target by 2028 and £6 million–£8 million of annual cash-flow benefits.
  • Adjusted operating cash conversion was 79%, below the 85% target, although management expects it to exceed 85% for the full year. Net debt increased to £70.7 million, or 1.6 times adjusted EBITDA, reflecting the Boteco acquisition, but leverage is expected to return toward 1.5 times by year-end.
  • Americas gross margin was temporarily pressured by the Costa Rica-to-Mexico manufacturing transfer and service costs, while ERP implementation expenses remain material at approximately £12 million in 2026. Management expects these pressures to ease, but full-year adjusted operating margins are expected to remain broadly flat because of variable compensation reinstatement and strategic investment.

Essentra Stock Performance

Shares of Essentra stock opened at GBX 105 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.43. Essentra has a 1-year low of GBX 78.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 114.60. The company has a market cap of £297.63 million, a P/E ratio of 150.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 130 price target on shares of Essentra in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 100 price objective on shares of Essentra in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essentra currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 150.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Essentra

About Essentra

(Get Free Report)

Essentra plc is a leading global provider of essential components and solutions, focusing on the manufacture and distribution of plastic injection moulded, vinyl dip moulded and metal items. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Essentra's global network extends to 27 countries worldwide and includes c.3,000 employees, 14 manufacturing facilities, 25 distribution centres and 35 sales & service centres serving c.76,000 customers with a rapid supply of low cost but essential products for a variety of applications in industries such as equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, medical and renewable energy.

See Also

Earnings History for Essentra (LON:ESNT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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