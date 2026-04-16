Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Sells $2,446,125.00 in Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 37,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $2,446,125.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,182,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,134,735.92. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Quiros Juan Jose Chacon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,575 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $214,786.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 33,925 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $2,048,730.75.

Get Establishment Labs alerts: Sign Up

Establishment Labs Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ ESTA traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.51. 839,456 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $83.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.13. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 201.79%. The business had revenue of $64.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 900.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ESTA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Establishment Labs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESTA

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company's proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company's flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Establishment Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Establishment Labs wasn't on the list.

While Establishment Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here