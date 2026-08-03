Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.59 and last traded at $95.11, with a volume of 144133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.54.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Read Our Latest Report on ESTA

Establishment Labs Stock Up 2.4%

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.57. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 218.77% and a negative net margin of 19.05%.The business had revenue of $59.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $57.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 105,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $7,919,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 927,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,952,351.68. The trade was a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 811,536 shares of the company's stock worth $59,145,000 after buying an additional 438,206 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,669,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,050,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 430,160 shares of the company's stock worth $17,632,000 after acquiring an additional 200,255 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973,492 shares of the company's stock worth $80,893,000 after acquiring an additional 197,962 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company's proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company's flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

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