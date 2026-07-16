Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $86.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $99.42.

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Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.15. The stock had a trading volume of 609,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,533. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.28, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Estee Lauder Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 950.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,843,765 shares of the company's stock worth $993,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526,471 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,140,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $861,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286,875 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4,281.3% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,094,761 shares of the company's stock worth $4,094,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $308,912,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 16,270.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,667,208 shares of the company's stock worth $279,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,915 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estee Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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