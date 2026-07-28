Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.74% from the company's previous close.

EL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.95.

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Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.83. 859,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business's 50-day moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $121.64.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estee Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 201,255 shares of the company's stock worth $21,075,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $14,619,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $19,438,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 53,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company's stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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