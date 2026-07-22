Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $148.25 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 6.81%.The business had revenue of $135.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $134.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $582.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.73%.

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 365.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 31.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,682 shares of the company's stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 9.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,930 shares of the company's stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ethan Allen Interiors

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc NYSE: ETD is a vertically integrated manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings, offering a broad range of furniture, upholstery, case goods and decorative accessories. The company designs and produces the majority of its products in its own North American manufacturing facilities, maintaining close control over quality, craftsmanship and production schedules. Through its network of company-operated and franchised Design Centers and galleries, Ethan Allen delivers a full-service offering that includes on-site interior design consultations and project management.

Founded in 1932 as a small Colonial-Revival furniture maker in northern Vermont, Ethan Allen has grown into a global brand known for its timeless styles and customization options.

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