Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE) Major Shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 20,534 Shares

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE - Get Free Report) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 20,534 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $383,575.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 18,386 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $346,943.82.

On Friday, July 24th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 23,417 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $442,112.96.

On Thursday, July 23rd, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,297 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $1,206,440.82.

On Friday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25.

On Thursday, May 14th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 60,077 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,382,371.77.

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Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock Price Performance

Shares of LIFE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.12. 528,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,143. Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.07.

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.08 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIFE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

Ethos Technologies Inc operates a technology-driven, direct-to-consumer platform for the distribution of life insurance products. Through its digital underwriting, data analytics, and proprietary technology, it enables consumers to explore, compare, and purchase life insurance policies online. The platform serves consumers, agents, and insurance carriers, and supports the application and policy issuance process through an online interface. The company works with insurance carriers to offer life insurance products in the United States through digital channels and independent agents.

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