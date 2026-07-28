Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE) Major Shareholder Sells $1,206,440.82 in Stock

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE - Get Free Report) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $1,206,440.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 23,417 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $442,112.96.

On Friday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25.

On Thursday, May 14th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 60,077 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,382,371.77.

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Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock Stock Performance

Shares of LIFE stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.97. 390,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,562. The business's fifty day moving average price is $18.26. Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02.

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.08 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIFE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on LIFE

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

Ethos Technologies Inc operates a technology-driven, direct-to-consumer platform for the distribution of life insurance products. Through its digital underwriting, data analytics, and proprietary technology, it enables consumers to explore, compare, and purchase life insurance policies online. The platform serves consumers, agents, and insurance carriers, and supports the application and policy issuance process through an online interface. The company works with insurance carriers to offer life insurance products in the United States through digital channels and independent agents.

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