Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE) Major Shareholder Sells 23,417 Shares of Stock

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE - Get Free Report) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 23,417 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $442,112.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 23rd, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,297 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $1,206,440.82.

On Friday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25.

On Thursday, May 14th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 60,077 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,382,371.77.

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Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:LIFE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 419,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,886. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $18.26. Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -6.02.

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.08 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIFE

About Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock

Ethos Technologies Inc operates a technology-driven, direct-to-consumer platform for the distribution of life insurance products. Through its digital underwriting, data analytics, and proprietary technology, it enables consumers to explore, compare, and purchase life insurance policies online. The platform serves consumers, agents, and insurance carriers, and supports the application and policy issuance process through an online interface. The company works with insurance carriers to offer life insurance products in the United States through digital channels and independent agents.

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