ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Stock Price Up 0.4% - Should You Buy?

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.4%

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN ( NASDAQ:USOI Get Free Report )'s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.86 and last traded at $48.30. Approximately 67,433 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 64,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.12.

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.18.

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.5968 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI - Free Report) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,761 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.54% of ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

