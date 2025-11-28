ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Shares Down 0.1% - Here's What Happened

Get GLDI alerts: Sign Up

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 0.1%

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN ( NASDAQ:GLDI Get Free Report ) shares traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $171.95 and last traded at $171.21. 4,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 9,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.40.

The stock has a market cap of $119.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.56 and a beta of 0.06. The firm's 50-day moving average is $169.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.26.

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $3.0899 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. This is an increase from ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN's previous monthly dividend of $1.71. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.7%. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN's payout ratio is currently 205.19%.

Institutional Trading of ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDI. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,599,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Claris Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter worth $642,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

