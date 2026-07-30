Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Announces Earnings Results

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.15), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Euronet Worldwide's conference call:

Adjusted EPS rose 10% year over year to $2.82, supported by solid performance in payments infrastructure and epay despite cross-border payments weakness. Management reiterated its full-year adjusted EPS growth outlook of 10%–15%.

year over year to $2.82, supported by solid performance in payments infrastructure and epay despite cross-border payments weakness. Management reiterated its full-year adjusted EPS growth outlook of 10%–15%. Digital accelerators remained the key growth engine, with revenue up 31% in the quarter and 35% year to date—well above the company’s 23% long-term framework. Ria Digital, issuing, merchant services, gaming, and CoreCard were highlighted as major contributors.

Cross-border payments revenue declined 5%, while operating income and adjusted EBITDA fell 35% and 32%, respectively. U.S. immigration enforcement reduced remittance volumes, particularly from the U.S. to Mexico, while last year’s results benefited from nonrecurring Pakistan fee rebates and foreign-exchange opportunities.

CoreCard gained additional traction through agreements with Upgrade and Peru’s Unibanca, which processes payments for nine banks and will replace its incumbent processor. Management said CoreCard has helped generate five or six deals and expects momentum to build as reference customers increase.

Euronet generated approximately $80 million of free cash flow and repurchased about $50 million of stock, with management indicating that further buybacks remain likely. However, the company expects approximately $6 million of additional interest expense in the second half from its euro-denominated bonds.

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Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $5.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.87. 763,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,850. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $62.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.86. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EEFT. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Euronet Worldwide from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $95.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on EEFT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.87 per share, with a total value of $200,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 100,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,644.53. This represents a 3.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,384 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $67,143,000 after purchasing an additional 91,348 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,475 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $12,980,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 422.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Euronet Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EPS increased 10% year over year to $2.82, and revenue rose 3% to $1.108 billion. Euronet also reaffirmed its outlook for 10%–15% adjusted EPS growth in 2026. Euronet Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Adjusted EPS increased 10% year over year to $2.82, and revenue rose 3% to $1.108 billion. Euronet also reaffirmed its outlook for 10%–15% adjusted EPS growth in 2026. Positive Sentiment: Digital accelerator revenue grew 31% and represented 26% of quarterly revenue. New agreements with Unibanca and Capcom, six additional Dandelion partners, and a $50 million share repurchase support Euronet’s long-term growth and capital-allocation strategy. Euronet Worldwide Second Quarter Results and Digital Accelerator Growth

Digital accelerator revenue grew 31% and represented 26% of quarterly revenue. New agreements with Unibanca and Capcom, six additional Dandelion partners, and a $50 million share repurchase support Euronet’s long-term growth and capital-allocation strategy. Positive Sentiment: Payments Infrastructure revenue increased 11%, while operating income rose 2%; epay also delivered 5% growth in revenue, operating income and adjusted EBITDA.

Payments Infrastructure revenue increased 11%, while operating income rose 2%; epay also delivered 5% growth in revenue, operating income and adjusted EBITDA. Neutral Sentiment: Digital Cross-Border Payments activity remained strong, with digital transactions up 33% and network locations up 3%, but the company said U.S. immigration-policy changes and difficult prior-year comparisons are pressuring the broader remittance market.

Digital Cross-Border Payments activity remained strong, with digital transactions up 33% and network locations up 3%, but the company said U.S. immigration-policy changes and difficult prior-year comparisons are pressuring the broader remittance market. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS of $2.82 missed the $2.97 consensus estimate, while revenue of $1.11 billion was below the $1.14 billion forecast. Euronet Worldwide Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Adjusted EPS of $2.82 missed the $2.97 consensus estimate, while revenue of $1.11 billion was below the $1.14 billion forecast. Negative Sentiment: Operating income declined 14%, adjusted EBITDA fell 6%, and GAAP net income attributable to Euronet dropped 21% to $77.4 million. Diluted GAAP EPS fell to $1.71 from $2.27 a year earlier.

Operating income declined 14%, adjusted EBITDA fell 6%, and GAAP net income attributable to Euronet dropped 21% to $77.4 million. Diluted GAAP EPS fell to $1.71 from $2.27 a year earlier. Negative Sentiment: Cross-Border Payments was the principal weakness: revenue decreased 4%, operating income fell 34%, and adjusted EBITDA dropped 31%, reflecting lower U.S. outbound remittance activity and the absence of favorable one-time factors from 2025.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world's largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

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