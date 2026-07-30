Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the business services provider's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target suggests a potential upside of 16.46% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Euronet Worldwide from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.00.

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Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 7.6%

EEFT traded down $6.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.28. 1,141,853 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,246. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $62.50 and a 1 year high of $105.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.15). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.87 per share, with a total value of $200,610.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 100,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,644.53. This represents a 3.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 23.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Euronet Worldwide

Here are the key news stories impacting Euronet Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EPS rose 10% year over year to $2.82, while revenue increased 3% to $1.108 billion. Management reiterated its outlook for 10%–15% adjusted EPS growth in 2026. Euronet Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Adjusted EPS rose 10% year over year to $2.82, while revenue increased 3% to $1.108 billion. Management reiterated its outlook for 10%–15% adjusted EPS growth in 2026. Positive Sentiment: Digital accelerator revenue grew 31% year over year and represented 26% of quarterly revenue. Euronet also added digital partnerships with Unibanca, Capcom and six Dandelion partners, including Mastercard Move. Euronet Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Digital accelerator revenue grew 31% year over year and represented 26% of quarterly revenue. Euronet also added digital partnerships with Unibanca, Capcom and six Dandelion partners, including Mastercard Move. Positive Sentiment: The Payments Infrastructure and epay segments delivered profitable growth, with revenue rising 11% and 5%, respectively. The company also repurchased approximately $50 million of stock during the quarter.

The Payments Infrastructure and epay segments delivered profitable growth, with revenue rising 11% and 5%, respectively. The company also repurchased approximately $50 million of stock during the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Management described the platform as resilient, but European travel softness affected Payments Infrastructure. Net debt increased during the quarter, partly because of higher ATM cash balances and the share repurchase program.

Management described the platform as resilient, but European travel softness affected Payments Infrastructure. Net debt increased during the quarter, partly because of higher ATM cash balances and the share repurchase program. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS missed the $2.97 analyst consensus by $0.15, and revenue fell short of the $1.14 billion estimate. Euronet Worldwide Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Adjusted EPS missed the $2.97 analyst consensus by $0.15, and revenue fell short of the $1.14 billion estimate. Negative Sentiment: GAAP operating income declined 14%, adjusted EBITDA fell 6%, and net income attributable to Euronet dropped 21% to $77.4 million. Reported diluted EPS declined to $1.71 from $2.27 a year earlier.

GAAP operating income declined 14%, adjusted EBITDA fell 6%, and net income attributable to Euronet dropped 21% to $77.4 million. Reported diluted EPS declined to $1.71 from $2.27 a year earlier. Negative Sentiment: Cross-Border Payments was the primary weakness: revenue decreased 4%, operating income plunged 34%, and adjusted EBITDA fell 31%. Management cited weaker U.S. outbound remittances, immigration-policy effects and the absence of favorable prior-year items.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world's largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

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