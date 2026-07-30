Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Euroseas logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Euroseas shares reached a new 52-week high of $79.48, trading about 4.5% higher at $79.25 and giving the company a market capitalization of roughly $560.5 million.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive, with the stock carrying an average “Buy” rating; Zacks Research upgraded Euroseas to “Strong Buy,” while Wall Street Zen raised its rating to “Buy.”
  • Euroseas exceeded quarterly EPS expectations, reporting $4.70 versus the $4.26 consensus estimate, and increased its quarterly dividend to $0.80 per share, equivalent to a 4.0% yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.48 and last traded at $79.25, with a volume of 22266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised Euroseas from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Euroseas in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings cut Euroseas from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Euroseas from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euroseas has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESEA

Euroseas Trading Up 4.5%

The stock has a market cap of $560.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company's fifty day moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average is $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $55.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.61 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 58.31% and a return on equity of 27.55%. On average, analysts predict that Euroseas Ltd. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from Euroseas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Euroseas's dividend payout ratio is 16.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Euroseas by 387.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,117 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Euroseas by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euroseas

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. NASDAQ: ESEA is an international shipping company specializing in seaborne transportation of containerized and drybulk cargoes. Incorporated in Bermuda with its principal operations and management office based in Athens, Greece, the company owns and charters a diversified fleet of containerships, drybulk carriers and multipurpose vessels. Euroseas provides tailored shipping solutions on time-charter and voyage-charter agreements, serving manufacturers, commodity traders and logistics providers across major trade routes.

Euroseas’s fleet comprises both owned and chartered tonnage, enabling the company to adjust capacity to market conditions and customer requirements.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Euroseas Right Now?

Before you consider Euroseas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Euroseas wasn't on the list.

While Euroseas currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines