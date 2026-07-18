Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.47 and traded as high as $71.61. Euroseas shares last traded at $69.23, with a volume of 49,941 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Euroseas from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Euroseas from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Euroseas from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euroseas has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on Euroseas

Euroseas Trading Down 3.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $488.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. The firm's 50 day moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day moving average is $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $55.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.61 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 58.31% and a return on equity of 27.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Euroseas Ltd. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Euroseas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Euroseas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Euroseas's dividend payout ratio is 16.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESEA. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 36.2% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Euroseas by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,765 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. NASDAQ: ESEA is an international shipping company specializing in seaborne transportation of containerized and drybulk cargoes. Incorporated in Bermuda with its principal operations and management office based in Athens, Greece, the company owns and charters a diversified fleet of containerships, drybulk carriers and multipurpose vessels. Euroseas provides tailored shipping solutions on time-charter and voyage-charter agreements, serving manufacturers, commodity traders and logistics providers across major trade routes.

Euroseas’s fleet comprises both owned and chartered tonnage, enabling the company to adjust capacity to market conditions and customer requirements.

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