EVE (EVEX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EVE (NYSE:EVEX - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect EVE to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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EVE Stock Down 2.2%

EVEX stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. EVE has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $834.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of EVE in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of EVE from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.02.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of EVE by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 24,190 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EVE during the third quarter worth $89,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in EVE by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of EVE during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EVE during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc NYSE: EVEX is the publicly traded parent of Eve Air Mobility, a company dedicated to developing sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Through its engineering and design capabilities, Eve focuses on creating electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft tailored for short-haul passenger and cargo transport in densely populated areas.

The company’s flagship offering is an eVTOL aircraft designed to deliver clean, quiet and efficient point-to-point service, backed by an integrated digital platform for air traffic management.

Further Reading

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