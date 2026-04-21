Evercore Increases Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $230.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Evercore from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Evercore's price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $191.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $201.19.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $204.03 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $143.83 and a fifty-two week high of $204.60. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $181.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 21.41%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 14,335 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 56.9% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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