Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $16.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.13 by $0.95, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.27 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm's revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.45 earnings per share.

Get Everest Group alerts: Sign Up

Everest Group Stock Down 1.0%

EG traded down $3.48 on Wednesday, reaching $343.60. 349,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,759. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $332.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.58. Everest Group has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $368.29.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the second quarter valued at $384,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in Everest Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 827 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 744 shares of the company's stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on EG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Everest Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a report on Monday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Everest Group from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore set a $365.00 price target on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $348.00 to $344.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $366.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EG

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Everest Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Everest Group wasn't on the list.

While Everest Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here