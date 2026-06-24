Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.63 and last traded at $85.3320, with a volume of 93052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.84.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Evergy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Evergy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Evergy from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.60.

View Our Latest Report on EVRG

Evergy Stock Up 0.2%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.63%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Evergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.74%.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 600 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $48,846.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 680 shares in the company, valued at $55,358.80. The trade was a 46.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Caisley sold 10,787 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $900,283.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,153,869.94. This trade represents a 22.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 12,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Evergy by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Evergy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,429 shares of the company's stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Evergy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

Further Reading

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