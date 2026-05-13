Everpure (NYSE:P) Insider Sells $17,186,000.00 in Stock

Everpure, Inc. (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) insider John Colgrove sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $17,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,625,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,305,240.53. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Colgrove also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, John Colgrove sold 29,108 shares of Everpure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $2,192,123.48.

On Wednesday, May 6th, John Colgrove sold 27,578 shares of Everpure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $2,068,625.78.

On Tuesday, May 5th, John Colgrove sold 77,579 shares of Everpure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $5,827,734.48.

On Friday, April 24th, John Colgrove sold 28,935 shares of Everpure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $2,025,739.35.

On Thursday, April 23rd, John Colgrove sold 71,959 shares of Everpure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $5,041,447.54.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, John Colgrove sold 82,266 shares of Everpure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $5,799,753.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, John Colgrove sold 16,840 shares of Everpure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $1,179,810.40.

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Everpure Stock Performance

Everpure stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.52. 2,620,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 153.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.44. Everpure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.59.

Everpure (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Everpure had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.14%.Everpure's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Everpure, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on P shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Everpure from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Everpure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Everpure in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Northland Securities upgraded Everpure from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Everpure from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on P

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everpure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Everpure by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,138 shares of the company's stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Everpure by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 157,702 shares of the company's stock worth $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 29,386 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Everpure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,367,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Everpure by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company's stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company's stock.

About Everpure

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object. Its products portfolio includes FlashArray for block-oriented storage, addressing databases, applications, virtual machines, and other traditional workloads; FlashArray//XL; and FlashArray//C, an all-QLC flash array.

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