Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector underperform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Scotiabank's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.60% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.90.

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Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.76. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $56.92 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.26.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 12.49%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $576,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,197,579.10. This trade represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 2,581 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $193,239.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 79,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,941,982.68. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,079. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,831 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,287 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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