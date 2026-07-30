Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.570-4.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get Eversource Energy alerts: Sign Up

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $73.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,543,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,351. The business's 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.70. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus downgraded Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eversource Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $73.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ES

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $489,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 56,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,013,053 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,886,119,000 after buying an additional 1,265,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,879,604 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $395,874,000 after acquiring an additional 238,723 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,843,997 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $258,816,000 after acquiring an additional 591,697 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,241,896 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $218,277,000 after acquiring an additional 712,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,380,030 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $160,247,000 after acquiring an additional 58,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company's stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eversource Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eversource Energy wasn't on the list.

While Eversource Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here